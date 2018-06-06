49ers bring back Antone Exum

Getty Images

Defensive back Antone Exum became a free agent after wrapping up the 2017 season with the 49ers, but he won’t be joining a new team ahead of the 2018 season.

The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed Exum to a one-year contract.

Exum joined the Niners last November and made three tackles in two appearances, including one start on defense, for the team. He entered the NFL as a 2014 sixth-round pick of the Vikings and played in 27 games over his first two seasons before spending all of 2016 on injured reserve.

The 49ers signed cornerback Richard Sherman and drafted three defensive backs this offseason, so Exum will have some introductions to make even with his familiarity with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s system.