49ers working with NFL on ways to honor Dwight Clark’s memory

Getty Images

The 49ers will honor Dwight Clark’s memory this season.

They are working with the league to figure out exactly how to do that since NFL approval is required for helmet decals or changes to the field at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers are considering a marker in the end zone to approximate where Clark landed to complete “The Catch,” even though the play happened at Candlestick Park, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. They also could erect a memorial dedicated to Clark outside the stadium.

Clark died from ALS on Monday. He was 61.

49ers coaches and players have honored Clark’s memory this week by wearing “87” jerseys. The organization retired his number after his 1987 retirement.

“To hear the type of teammate he was, the type of friend he was to people like Keena [Turner] and the rest of that team, that’s what we’re trying to build here,” 49ers Kyle Shanahan said. “That’s why they had a great culture then. It started out with great people, starting with Dwight. And that’s what we’re trying to emulate. And got a lot of respect for that guy, and he’s going to be greatly missed.”