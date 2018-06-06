AAF won’t be accepting players right out of high school

Getty Images

There are plenty of unanswered questions about how the two new spring football leagues will operate. Alliance of American Football co-founder Charlie Ebersol made his league’s position crystal clear as to one of those questions during a visit to the #PFTPM podcast on Wednesday.

The new league will not accept players straight out of high school.

Ebersol explained that they’ve yet to decide whether a rule similar to the NFL’s standard (three years after graduation of the player’s high school class) or an age minimum will apply. Regardless, high school players need not apply to the AAF as an alternative to college football.

There’s plenty more from Ebersol regarding a league that will launch a week after Super Bowl LIII in eight cities, including Orlando, Atlanta, Memphis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Birmingham, and one city still to be named.