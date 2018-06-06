Antonio Brown complains about Bruce Arians, Mike Tomlin on social media

Getty Images

The brouhaha between the Eagles and the White House has resulted in various other issues getting lost in the shuffle. Here’s one that didn’t get nearly as much attention as it should have received.

Via the Pittsburgh Tribune Review, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown recently used social media to take shots at former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Bruce Arians said he’s a special team guy he caint learn the plays hots n sites,” Brown said on Instagram. “Not Smart Enough.” (“Hots” are “hot routes” that apply during a blitz, and “sites” are sight-adjusted routes based on related factors.)

As to Tomlin, Brown said, “Coach T Bench me on a bye week; said two dogs one bone. God bless em #putsomerestpectonmyname.”

It’s not the first, or the worst, social-media misadventure from Brown. Last year, he broadcast on Facebook Live from the locker room after a playoff win against the Chiefs.

Brown’s motivation for sounding off isn’t clear. He wanted a new contract, and he got one not long after the Facebook Live fiasco.

It will be interesting to hear what Tomlin has to say about Brown, and it would be very interesting to hear what Arians and Brown may have to say to each other the first time Arians, now with CBS, works a Steelers game.