Baker Mayfield gets work with second team in Browns OTAs

When you use the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on a quarterback, the expectation is that he’s going to start sooner rather than later.

Browns rookie Baker Mayfield isn’t there yet, but he has moved up a rung on the depth chart.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns had Mayfield working with the second team Tuesday, after he opened his first days of OTAs behind both starter Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton.

“I just mixed it up,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “There’s nothing behind that. I just want to keep tinkering with that a little bit. I made a decision this week with the staff to make him second and get him some reps there and that’s just going to go as we go. There’s nothing to it, nobody should read into it. It’s an opportunity to go out there a little bit sooner than he has, that’s all.”

Jackson insisted the number of reps each quarterback was getting in practice remained the same, but getting Mayfield work with a better grade of player around him can only help accelerate his education. And Jackson didn’t budge from earlier proclamations that Taylor was the starter (though all that really means is he’s the starter until Mayfield takes the job or he gives it away).

“I set my own expectation,” Mayfield said. “I don’t listen to anybody else’s, that’s how I always have been. And so for me, the pace has been a little bit slower than I really wanted it. There’s always bumps in the road, it’s not going to be perfect, that’s for sure.

“You’re learning a new offense and going up against the best competition possible. So, yeah, there’s been a learning curve. But I’ve made some strides within the past week of practice that I’m proud of, and that’s all I can continue to do is keep striving and make a couple more.”

Mayfield’s had to adjust to the simple things like taking snaps from center, and whether the Browns want to acknowledge it or not, passing over Stanton seems like a reasonably relevant development.