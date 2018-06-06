Ben Roethlisberger: If coach asked me to be here every day, I would

AP

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t in attendance for several recent OTA sessions, but he was back at practice with his Steelers teammates on Wednesday.

Word was that there was “no driving reason” for Roethlisberger’s absence and that he was in regular contact with the coaching staff as they worked on installing base concepts for players with less experience than Roethlisberger. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger basically confirmed that was the case while adding that he also had a family vacation planned before the team’s offseason schedule was released.

“If coach asked me to be here every day, I would be here every day but they haven’t asked me to do that,” Roethlisberger said, via PennLive.com. “I’ve worked with [offensive coordinator] Randy Fichtner for eight years now, so it’s not like he’s a new guy coming in that work is necessary. So, we’ve got a lot of same guys back on offense. A lot of the stuff is plays that we’ve been doing before a lot of guys got here, that I’ve been doing a long time.”

The Steelers have their final OTA on Thursday and close out the offseason with next week’s mandatory minicamp.