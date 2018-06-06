Ben Roethlisberger: If coach asked me to be here every day, I would

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2018, 5:12 PM EDT
AP

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t in attendance for several recent OTA sessions, but he was back at practice with his Steelers teammates on Wednesday.

Word was that there was “no driving reason” for Roethlisberger’s absence and that he was in regular contact with the coaching staff as they worked on installing base concepts for players with less experience than Roethlisberger. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger basically confirmed that was the case while adding that he also had a family vacation planned before the team’s offseason schedule was released.

“If coach asked me to be here every day, I would be here every day but they haven’t asked me to do that,” Roethlisberger said, via PennLive.com. “I’ve worked with [offensive coordinator] Randy Fichtner for eight years now, so it’s not like he’s a new guy coming in that work is necessary. So, we’ve got a lot of same guys back on offense. A lot of the stuff is plays that we’ve been doing before a lot of guys got here, that I’ve been doing a long time.”

The Steelers have their final OTA on Thursday and close out the offseason with next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: If coach asked me to be here every day, I would

  1. Seems the Stillers Divas have had enough of Tomlin not being a HC but a cheerleader. Double edge sword.

  2. While the OTA is voluntary, it still took place, which means his coaches likely wanted him to be there. Love that Ben speaks his mind, but sometimes he just doesn’t make any sense.

  3. What if a coach asked you to go into a bathroom alone?

    What if a coach asked you to stay out of Canada because, you know, they burned down the Whitehouse in 1812?

    Sorry, had to throw in the 2nd one. Funniest thing I’ve heard in a long time.

  6. Pretty well-known that Roethlisberger’s had a family trip planned since before OTAs (even this article mentions it). He reiterated that he’d be present if the team insisted. They don’t seem to be, so he’s choosing to spend time with his family. Stop the presses — it’s a controversy.

  7. Any glory the Steelers have had in the last 20 years, they owe to Ben and not Mike Tomlin.

    Signed,

    Anyone who’s actually watched the games

  11. Ben, the coach can’t ask you to be at OTAs every day because they’re voluntary and he would get in trouble with the NFL if he did that. I think by now you should know that the coaches prefer that every player be there, though. And that family vacation jazz is ridiculous. Everybody knows approximately which weeks the OTAs will take place every year. You scheduled your vacation for a time that you knew would be at the same time as OTAs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!