Carson Wentz started 7-on-7 work this week

Getty Images

Most of the questions Eagles coach Doug Pederson faced at a Wednesday press conference had to do with the scrapped plans for a White House visit this week, but there was one football matter that found its way into the session with reporters.

Pederson was asked about reports that quarterback Carson Wentz‘s progress in rehabbing his torn ACL had progressed to the point that he could do team work during practice. Pederson confirmed that Wentz began doing 7-on-7 work at this week’s set of OTAs and that he’s expected to do more of it at next week’s minicamp as well.

“Part of the rehab process with him is just giving him a little more practice time,” Pederson said. “One of the controlled environments that we can obviously put him in is a 7-on-7 situation. Being able to sprinkle him in and watch him in more of an up-tempo kind of a practice has been good.”

Pederson didn’t offer an opinion about whether Wentz was ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery, saying only that he’s “very pleased and very encouraged” by how all of the team’s injured players have progressed over the course of the offseason. However one chooses to characterize it, this week’s advancement would seem to bode well for Wentz being ready for the start of the season in September.