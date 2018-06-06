Chuck Pagano would like to coach again

Getty Images

Chuck Pagano wants to continue to chop wood.

The former Colts coach said on the NFL Network that he hopes to coach again someday, after being fired this offseason.

“Absolutely. I’m young. I’m 57 years old,” Pagano said. “I’ve got a couple years left in me. I’ve got unfinished business. I’d love to have another opportunity, I just love being around the guys, being on grass and competing.”

It might be hard to reconcile the idea of Pagano getting another chance after last year’s Luck-less 4-12 effort.

But he did have a solid start in Indianapolis. After coming back from leukemia treatments in 2012, the Colts went 11-5 in each of his first two full seasons. Following with a pair of 8-8s didn’t help, and he’d likely have to take another stint as an assistant to get another opportunity.