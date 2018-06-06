Damarious Randall stays home for Game 3 in hopes of a Warriors win

Getty Images

New Browns safety Damarious Randall continues to troll Cavaliers fans, tweeting he was staying at home for Game 3 in hopes of a Cleveland loss.

“Every Cavs game I’ve attended they’ve won . . . so I’ve decided to stay home for game 3,” Randall tweeted Wednesday night. Randall added the hashtag “#BusinessDecision” and also tweeted an emoji of a running shirt with a sash that resembled a jersey and two emojis of faces with tears of joy.

Randall was joking May 28 when he tweeted that he would “buy everyone who retweets this a jersey” if the Cavaliers won the NBA Finals. The tweet has more than 1.17 million retweets, ranking sixth on the unofficial list of most retweeted tweets of all time, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal

Randall, an unapologetic Warriors fan, originally planned to attend Wednesday night’s game, but he doubted a Cleveland fan would sell him a ticket.