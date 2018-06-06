Deion Sanders urges Jerry Jones to bring back Dez Bryant

Getty Images

Deion Sanders has known Dez Bryant since long before the Cowboys drafted him. In college, Bryant was busted for lying to an NCAA investigator about visiting Sanders’ home. Now, with Bryant’s career at a crossroads, Sanders thinks it’s time for the Cowboys to give him another chance.

Sanders said that he thinks if Jerry Jones had realized Jason Witten was going to retire and Terrance Williams was going to get arrested this offseason, he wouldn’t have released Bryant. And now Sanders thinks Jones should bring Bryant back.

“Let’s just apologize and say, ‘Dez, I’m sorry. I made a mistake. Come on back,'” Sanders said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “You didn’t know Jason Witten was getting ready to [retire]. You didn’t know this knucklehead [Williams] was getting ready to do what he did [when he] got out of the car and [ran] out of the Lamborghini.”

Sanders believes Bryant will work hard this season because he wants to prove the Cowboys made a mistake by cutting him.

“I think that Dez is still going to get that ball, and now he has something to prove. He wants to prove the world that you guys made a mistake. You guys categorized me wrongly. I know that he has a multitude left in the tank,” Sanders said.

Although Sanders still has a high opinion of Bryant, it doesn’t appear that many NFL teams do, or else Bryant wouldn’t still be looking for a contract. It may be a while before Bryant finds a team — and, despite what Sanders proposes, that team is not going to be the Cowboys.