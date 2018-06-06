DeMarcus Ware working with DeMarcus Lawrence

Getty Images

DeMarcus Ware spent last week working with the Broncos’ pass rushers. He’s spending this week working with the Cowboys’ pass rushers.

It’s probably a good thing those are the only two teams Ware played for in his 12 seasons.

“It’s just a different color,” said Ware, who made 138.5 sacks in his career. “They’re all football players. They all have the same hearts, and they all want to win the best way they can, and I’m trying to teach them that.”

Ware is following in Charles Haley’s cleat marks. Haley worked with Ware when Ware played for the Cowboys from 2005-13, and Ware now is working with DeMarcus Lawrence.

“As a pass rusher, you always think about consistency,” Ware said. “When you think about DeMarcus Lawrence, first, second, third year, now he had that big push last year. Now, it’s what have you done for me lately? It’s a new year. He has to look at it that way. What can you put in your toolbox this year to make yourself a little bit more consistent, because now you’re going to have that bull’s eye on you. But also how can you make the other guys better with your leadership? That’s going to make you a lot better inside the room, on the team, but also out there on the football field.”

Lawrence, a former second-round pick, made only nine sacks his first three seasons combined. He had 14.5 last season.

He said Ware is working with him on improving his “counter move.’

“Pass rusher to pass rusher, you always want to learn something new to up your game,” Lawrence said. “That’s what he’s coming out here to do — help us.”