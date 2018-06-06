Garrett Bolles hopes to play heavier in 2018

Getty Images

Broncos 2017 first-round offensive lineman Garrett Bolles started all 16 games as a rookie. In an effort to have a bigger impact in his second season, Bolles hopes to get larger.

“I just had to gain a bit more weight,” Bolles told reporters on Tuesday. “Just so I can anchor when I get those bull rushes and things like that. I talked with my coaches and the front office and they want me to get a little bit bigger. So, I’ll probably stay around 300-305 [pounds]. That’s sort of my range. I feel more comfortable there. I feel more explosive and powerful. Probably no more than about 308 is what I’m feeling. I feel confident there. My body feels good and I’m looking forward to the season.”

Bolles explained that, at the end of last season, Bolles weighed in the range of 290-295 pounds.

“I put on a lot of muscle this offseason,” Bolles said. “I feel good. My body feels healthy. That’s all that matter’s right now.”

He admitted to having “rocky moments” in 2017, and he wants to put that behind him.

“I watched a lot of film trying to fix my mistakes,” Bolles said. “I’m trying to do everything I can possible to get ready. Knowing that we’ve got a new quarterback in, I’ve got to be ready to protect him. I’m excited for that and I feel really good going into Year Two. I feel a lot calmer and collected. The offense is pretty similar. The thing is just new terminology. I’m just looking forward to it and I’m excited to see what happens this season.”

So are Broncos fans. Last year’s sub-.500 showing was an aberration, and the Broncos haven’t had back-to-back losing seasons since the early 1970s. To avoid that fate, they’ll need Bolles to improve — among plenty of other things.