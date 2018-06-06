Geoff Swaim ready for opportunity to replace Jason Witten

Getty Images

Jason Witten is gone but not forgotten at the Cowboys’ training complex. Zack Martin has taken over Witten’s locker, but the tight end’s No. 82 is not one of the 90 numbers the Cowboys are using.

The Cowboys’ tight ends still hear Witten’s voice in their heads, and they still see his image when they watch film.

“It’s hard to watch film and not have Witt in the film. You know what I mean?” Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim said. “I don’t know what tape you can bring up of the Cowboys in any sort of relevant way that Witt’s not on the field. I still look at his play as something that’s a model in a lot of ways for what I want to do in terms of his technique and his finish on plays and stuff like that. His nuances and the way he played the game as a route-runner really stuck out to me. It’s real evident when you watch tape. It’s always him. It’s always him. It’s always him. And it’s that way for a reason.”

Witten played 1,048 offensive snaps last season. The Cowboys’ other three tight ends combined for 450. James Hanna, whose 275 offensive snaps were second-most among the team’s tight ends, also retired in the offseason.

Swaim has the most experience, the most games played, the most catches and the most yards among the five tight ends on the Cowboys’ roster. That’s not saying a lot.

He has played 28 games in three seasons, making nine catches for 94 yards.

Blake Jarwin is the only other tight end on the roster with experience, having played three offensive snaps in one game last season. Dalton Schultz and David Wells are rookies, and Rico Gathers spent his first two seasons on the practice squad and injured reserve respectively.

“The hierarchy of players, I mean, the dispersion is not very great,” Swaim, 24, said of being the oldest tight end. “Witt was 15 years, I was three years. That’s a huge disparity. I’m going into my fourth year. Blake’s going into his second year. We’re all on the same level. We’re all working hard. We’re all competing. And we all know it. It’s pretty easy when you look at it like that.”

Swaim, in the final year of his rookie deal, faces a big season. But he sees it as an opportunity, not added pressure.

“It’s self-evidently a very big year. Contract year, this and that,” Swaim said. “It’s really just a chance for me to see what I can make of myself. That’s pretty much how I look at it. I really don’t look too far ahead in the future, and I mean that sincerely. I’m a pretty simple dude. I try to think of just what can I do now and what’s relevant right now. Everything else doesn’t matter.”