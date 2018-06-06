Glover Quin back with Lions for minicamp

Getty Images

Safety Glover Quin is one of several Lions players with contract incentives tied to the offseason workout program, but the Fords won’t have to hand the veteran an extra $250,000 this year.

Quin opted not to take part in the voluntary portions of Detroit’s program, which led to questions about whether he considered retiring when he did report for Tuesday’s start of a mandatory three-day minicamp. Quin said players at his age, he turned 32 in January, have to gauge “how much I have left,” but that uncertainty about playing wasn’t the reason for his absence.

“Only thing I was contemplating, really, was how do I spend more time with my family,” Quin said, via the Detroit News. “That was really it. How do I spend more time with them? It’s a difficult situation. That was really the main thing, disconnect, give them everything I got and let’s try to figure out how to spend more time with them. I know the work I had to put in to be in shape and I just put it on myself. When you’re in the offseason program, the first few weeks, you don’t get that much time. You work out and then you’re kind of done, so it’s a lot of standing around. I was like, I can get my workouts at home and make sure I’m training. And instead of standing around, I can spend that time with my kids and my wife.”

Quin’s been a reliable and productive part of the Lions defense since arriving in 2013 as he hasn’t missed a game while playing at a high level much of the time. That experience should help him make up for lost time heading into the 2018 season.