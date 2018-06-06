Jaguars sign Montay Crockett, waive Tevaun Smith

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they signed first-year receiver Montay Crockett. The team waived receiver Tevaun Smith with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

If Smith clears waivers Thursday, he will revert to the Jaguars’ injured reserve list.

Crockett spent seven weeks on the Jaguars’ practice squad last season before being promoted to the 53-player roster on December 26, 2017. Crockett did not see action in two games, and Jacksonville waived him January 13.

He originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted rookie on May 5, 2017, after a four-career at Georgia Southern.

Smith, who went undrafted out of Iowa in 2016, spent time with the Colts and Raiders in 2017. He did not see any action last season but played two games with the Colts in 2016.