Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham didn’t realize why he was suddenly a big deal.

And that might be the best part of a story that was already very good.

Gresham became a viral sensation last week when he helped fellow airline passenger by paying a $50 baggage fee when her credit card didn’t work. But he didn’t realize he was viral until a Cardinals staffer mentioned it to him, since he doesn’t have a social media presence.

“He was like ‘Yo, you’re a viral sensation,’ ” Gresham said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “And I was like ‘For what? I didn’t get arrested or nothing.‘ ”

No, he did something that he considered normal.

“I hope anybody would have done that. But I don’t know, that’s just how I was raised,” he said. “You see somebody in distress, you just help them out, nothing more, nothing less. . . . I’m happy she made her flight more than anything. I’m not really a media guy.”

Teammates were teasing him, and he would have rather talked about football than get attention for his good deed.

And with a little luck, we could live in a world where such gestures didn’t stand out in such sharp relief from what we’re surrounded by on social media.

8 responses to “Jermaine Gresham didn’t realize why he became a big deal

  4. I have, and I’m sure others here have, been in line and the person in front of you is a couple dollars short. So you pay the difference. It’s a nice gesture, and he’s an NFL player so that’s probably why it became viral. People help people everyday. It’s just that nobody pays for tickets to watch us do our jobs.

  5. Mr. Gresham in the Trump era, ordinary politeness and common decency has taken a hit. A country’s pulse and attitude follows the national leadership or lack thereof. So it is a big deal. It’s not something Trump would ever do.

    Thank you & congratulations for being an example- the role model lacking at 1600 Penn Avenue.

  7. I had a lady pay for my train out of Penn Station (to home in the burbs) because I lost the $20 bill my brother gave me to get home. He lived an hour in a different direction. I was 15 or so (1973) and it was the last train out. I couldn’t believe it. I will never forget that.

    I’ve paid it forward a few times over.

    I’ll say it until I’m blue: Most people are good people. A small percentage ruin it for all of us.

  8. Unfortunately, doing something kind is considered rare in this day and age…

    He should be applauded for what he did… Something small for him was a really big deal to the woman he helped.

    Kudos across the board to Gresham!!!

