Jermaine Gresham didn’t realize why he became a big deal

Getty Images

Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham didn’t realize why he was suddenly a big deal.

And that might be the best part of a story that was already very good.

Gresham became a viral sensation last week when he helped fellow airline passenger by paying a $50 baggage fee when her credit card didn’t work. But he didn’t realize he was viral until a Cardinals staffer mentioned it to him, since he doesn’t have a social media presence.

“He was like ‘Yo, you’re a viral sensation,’ ” Gresham said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “And I was like ‘For what? I didn’t get arrested or nothing.‘ ”

No, he did something that he considered normal.

“I hope anybody would have done that. But I don’t know, that’s just how I was raised,” he said. “You see somebody in distress, you just help them out, nothing more, nothing less. . . . I’m happy she made her flight more than anything. I’m not really a media guy.”

Teammates were teasing him, and he would have rather talked about football than get attention for his good deed.

And with a little luck, we could live in a world where such gestures didn’t stand out in such sharp relief from what we’re surrounded by on social media.