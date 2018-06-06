Jets make it official with J.J. Wilcox

Getty Images

There won’t be any third thoughts for safety J.J. Wilcox when it comes to picking a team for the 2018 season.

The Jets officially announced Wilcox’s signing on Wednesday afternoon. Their plan to sign him first surfaced on Tuesday while Wilcox was at the 49ers facility with the expectation that he would be signing with them.

Wilcox joins the Jets in the wake of news that safety Rontez Miles is going to miss 3-4 months after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Wilcox, who played 12 games for the Steelers last season and spent the first four years of his career in Dallas, gives them an experienced backup to second-year starters Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye at safety.

The Jets waived linebacker Freddie Bishop in a corresponding move. He had 19 tackles in nine games over the last two seasons.