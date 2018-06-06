Jets S Rontez Miles to miss 3-4 months after meniscus surgery

Getty Images

The Jets made a late push to sign veteran safety J.J. Wilcox when it appeared he’d be joining the 49ers on Tuesday and the reason for their interest may be linked to an injury to one of their current players.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that reserve safety Rontez Miles had surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Miles is expected to miss 3-4 months as a result of the operation, which makes him a likely candidate to open the regular season on the physically unable to perform list or injured reserve with the chance to return after the first eight weeks.

Miles has been with the Jets the last five seasons and has played in 29 games over the last two seasons. He had 24 tackles last year while playing 124 snaps on defense and 326 on special teams.

Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, who were acquired with the team’s first two picks in the 2017 draft, are set to start at safety. Wilcox will join Terrence Brooks as depth players behind them while Miles is recuperating.