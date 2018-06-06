Johnathan Joseph feeling good after an offseason without surgery

Getty Images

Johnathan Joseph turned 34 in April, but the Texans cornerback said he feels better than he has in a few years. Joseph needed no surgical procedures after last season.

“It’s good,” Joseph said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “You get to relax, rest up. Rest is the biggest thing in this league, recovering, I think. This offseason, having [strength coach] Luke [Richesson] and those guys in here training me and getting me back, I feel great, honestly.”

Joseph started all 16 games last season and played 72.9 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps. The Texans re-signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal that included $3.9 million guaranteed.

“He’s a pro’s pro,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s a guy that has shown up every day since I’ve been here and put in the work and really been a very consistent player for us. I think that’s what’s given him the opportunity to last so long in the league. He’s got talent, but it’s so much more than talent.”

In his 12 seasons since the Bengals made him a first-round pick, Joseph has 639 tackles, 28 interceptions and 172 pass breakups.