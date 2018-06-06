Kyle Rudolph is getting used to regular checkups

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph must go to a different dentist than the rest of us.

Recounting his offseason ankle surgery, Rudolph shrugged it off and said it was routine.

“I’ve had five surgeries in the last 10 years,” Rudolph said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “It’s funny when you sit there, the nurses are getting ready for pre-op, and the doctors are talking to you. I honestly feel like I’m in the dentist office getting my teeth cleaned.”

Hopefully they used something other than Novocaine, but Rudolph’s glad to be out on the field now ahead of schedule, after getting the right ankle that bothered him last year fixed.

“It’s a ton of fun to be back out there competing, for me especially,” Rudolph said. “The plan was for me not to be doing anything right now. Thankfully, I get to work with the best training staff in our game, . . . They got me to a point where I am able to go out there a few weeks early, and it’s good.”

And four out of five dentists agree, he has a chance to have a big season, considering the way new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo have featured tight ends in the past.