Leonard Williams isn’t thirsty for a new contract

Things didn’t end well the last time the Jets handed a big contract extension to a defensive lineman drafted in the first round.

Muhammad Wilkerson didn’t live up to the deal he signed on the field and ran afoul of the team’s coaches off of it, which led the Jets cut him this offseason after just two years of the five-year pact. How much that might impact their approach to extending Leonard Williams‘ contract, but the 2015 first-round pick isn’t looking to press the issue right now.

Williams is eligible to sign an extension, but remains under contract for the next two years after the Jets picked up the 2019 option on his contract this offseason. That leaves plenty of time for other talks to take place and that’s just fine with Williams.

“The contract’s going to come,” Williams said, via the New York Post. “There’s no pressure for it. I’m not like thirsty for it or anything like that. I just want to keep working hard and keep focusing on year by year and just making myself the best possible and helping my team be the best possible, and the money will come.”

The amount of money that will eventually come Williams’ way will likely be heavily influenced by what happens during the 2018 season. Williams has talked about a desire to kick his game up a level this year and the upside that would come with putting together a disruptive season provides plenty of reason to keep the contract on the back burner for the time being.