Lions seventh-round pick Nick Bawden suffers apparent torn ACL

Getty Images

The rookie season appears to have come to an abrupt end for Lions seventh-round draft pick Nick Bawden.

Bawden was injured in practice today and is believed to have suffered a torn ACL that will end his season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A fullback from San Diego State, Bawden was believed to have a very good shot of earning playing time as a rookie because the Lions liked his abilities as a lead blocker and a special teams player. He suffered the injury during a special teams drill.

Bawden was initially a quarterback at San Diego State and started two games there as a freshman, but he struggled as a passer and moved to fullback, where he bulked up and developed into a solid blocker and receiver out of the backfield. Now it appears that he’ll have to wait until 2019 to prove himself at the next level.