Malcolm Jenkins declines to answer questions about White House cancellation

Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the players at the forefront of the league’s social-justice movement, met with reporters on Wednesday, for the first time since the President canceled the team’s visit to the White House.

Jenkins had nothing to say about the situation.

Via Sheil Kapadia of TheAthletic.com, Jenkins instead held up signs with handwritten messages, including one that said, “You’re not listening.” Other signs contained complaints about the realities of the criminal justice system, which Jenkins has been working hard to reform.

One of the signs listed various NFL players under the heading “True Patriots.” The names included players like Anquan Boldin, Doug Baldwin, Richard Sherman, Torrey Smith, Devin McCourty, Chris Long, and Michael Bennett.

Throughout the session, which lasted more than two minutes, reporters continued to ask Jenkins questions. He continued to stand silently and calmly, displaying one sign after another.