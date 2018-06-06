Malcolm Jenkins declines to answer questions about White House cancellation

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the players at the forefront of the league’s social-justice movement, met with reporters on Wednesday, for the first time since the President canceled the team’s visit to the White House.

Jenkins had nothing to say about the situation.

Via Sheil Kapadia of TheAthletic.com, Jenkins instead held up signs with handwritten messages, including one that said, “You’re not listening.” Other signs  contained complaints about the realities of the criminal justice system, which Jenkins has been working hard to reform.

One of the signs listed various NFL players under the heading “True Patriots.” The names included players like Anquan Boldin, Doug Baldwin, Richard Sherman, Torrey Smith, Devin McCourty, Chris Long, and Michael Bennett.

Throughout the session, which lasted more than two minutes, reporters continued to ask Jenkins questions. He continued to stand silently and calmly, displaying one sign after another.

7 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins declines to answer questions about White House cancellation

  1. A football team is made of a 53 man roster, practice squad, coaches, trainers etc etc. guarantee not everyone of them happy with what occured

  2. ….remember when “they” passed sentencing laws where one form of cocaine possession received sentencing at a rate of 120X that of another form of cocaine possession for the same quantities?

    Malcolm Jenkins and I wondered why that happened.

    So proud of Jenks!

    #systemicracism

  5. The Truth says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    A football team is made of a 53 man roster, practice squad, coaches, trainers etc etc. guarantee not everyone of them happy with what occured

    THat’s always going to happen in a large group of people.

    Here’s what actually matters- Jenkins is massively supported by the team and members of the organisation and anyone who disagrees is clearly in a smaller minority

  7. Jenkkns is also the leader of the defense and one of the Eagles’ best players. So if he wants to advocate for causes which probably everyone on the team agrees with, it’s doubtful any of his teammates mind.

