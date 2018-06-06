NFL taking heat for staying silent on White House controversy

Getty Images

The NFL has no desire to engage the President on the anthem issue or any other actual, perceived, or potential controversy. And so the NFL has adopted a see-no-evil/hear-no-evil/say-no-words approach in response to the cancellation of the Eagles’ visit to the White House, along the various other misrepresentations, embellishments, and/or flat-out lies that have been told about NFL players in the wake of the move.

And the NFL is taking heat for its willingness to take heat from the White House.

SportsBusiness Daily has collected links to various columns calling out the NFL for saying nothing at all in the two days since the latest presidential assault on pro football happened. And it’s only going to get worse.

It’s only going to get worse because: (1) the President knows it’s a winning issue; and (2) the NFL continues to run scared, hopeful that ignoring the President will cause him to eventually go away.

But that response to bullying works only when the only thing the bully gains from bullying is knowledge that the bullying is provoking the desired reaction from the subject of the bullying. In this case, it doesn’t matter that the NFL is ignoring the President. What matters is that the President’s base isn’t ignoring it, and that the media isn’t, either.

Through it all, the NFL ends up looking even more impotent and ineffective, which further underscores the chronic failure to fix the anthem problem months before the hiding-in-plain-sight ingredients to a recipe for a major storm of something other than snow came together and splattered all over the league’s face.

Let’s be as plain and simple about this one as possible. The NFL created the mess in 2009 by deciding to make the players props in an effort to wrap the Shield in the flag. As part of that effort, the NFL wrote an anthem policy that made presence on the sideline mandatory but standing during the anthem optional.

Then, when protests first happened in 2016, the NFL didn’t swoop in and fix the problem. Instead, the NFL confirmed that players have the right to protest.

Then, when the President was elected and anthem protests were still happening, the NFL didn’t realize that it probably would have been a good idea to remove the issue from the Presidential radar screen before the President realized just how low the fruit was hanging.

Then, when the President first attacked the NFL and its players last September over what was at the time a tiny handful of protesting players, the NFL spent a lot of time talking to players but doing nothing to actually fix the problem.

Then, when the mess had almost completely subsided, the NFL tried to finally fix the problem. And somehow only made it worse.

Now what? Hiding under the bed and waiting for it to go away won’t work. So what will?

If only there were someone making more than $40 million per year to deal quickly, effectively, and proactively with situations like this one.