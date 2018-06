Getty Images

The Packers waived receiver Colby Pearson on Wednesday. The team did not announce a corresponding move.

Pearson originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on June 1, 2017. He spent the final three weeks of last season on the Packers’ practice squad.

The Packers signed Pearson to a futures contract in January.

In three seasons at BYU, Pearson made 76 catches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns in 30 games.