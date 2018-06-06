Paul Posluszny’s presence still felt in Jacksonville

Getty Images

The Jaguars brought back most of the defensive players that helped push the team to an AFC South title and spot in the conference title game last year, but one of the few who left still has an impact on the team.

Linebacker Paul Posluszny held down the middle of the field for the last seven years in Jacksonville before retiring this offseason. In addition to his on-field role, Posluszny acted as a mentor to the younger teammates who have moved into bigger roles in recent seasons. Telvin Smith said he and the other linebackers talk about what Posluszny would do in various situations and that “it still feels like he is here” because of that presence.

Myles Jack will be taking over middle linebacker duties and said he wants to take on the same kind of leadership role as well.

“He was the alpha dog in the linebacker room,” Jack said, via ESPN.com. “He was the voice. If we didn’t know something we would look to him. If it was a decision to be made, we would look to him and get his opinion on it or anything. He was first in line when we asked questions. Now it’s kind of like, OK, you see how Poz handled himself, the decisions he made, try to emulate that because the decisions he made were the best ones and they were unselfish and they were best for the team. So that’s what I try to emulate.”

The talent level on the Jaguars defense suggests they should be a strong unit again this year. The chances of that will be all the better if they can successfully fill the leadership void that opened when Posluszny called it a career.