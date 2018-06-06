Ravens lose two OTA days due to undisclosed infraction

AP

The Ravens lost three days of practice during the 2016 offseason as a result of having rookies practice in pads during their rookie minicamp, which is against the rules set out by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

It appears the team didn’t learn all their lessons as they have run afoul of the rules for offseason work again this offseason. Jeff Zrebiec, who recently left the Ravens beat for the Baltimore Sun, reported that the team has been stripped of their final two OTAs this year for an undisclosed infraction. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed that report a short time later.

Rapoport also reported that team owner Steve Bisciotti has been fined $100,000 and that head coach John Harbaugh has been fined $50,000.

The Ravens were scheduled to wrap up OTAs with practices on Thursday and Friday. They have a three-day mandatory minicamp on tap next week.