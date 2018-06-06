Ravens statements say issue is with young players and “pass contact” rules

AP

The Ravens sent out statements from General Manager Ozzie Newsome and coach Jim Harbaugh, after their latest punishment for violating rules against contact in offseason workouts.

Harbaugh’s statement points directly at “pass contact rules,” and lays the blame at young players.

The Ravens were also punished for OTA violations in 2016 (for having rookies in pads), and this time the team had to forfeit two days of OTAs and Harbaugh and the team were fined.

“We take very seriously reading, understanding, abiding by and playing by the rules,” Harbaugh said in his statement. “Our coaches, staff and players have worked extremely hard to run the offseason program according to all the Collective Bargaining Agreement rules. Our team has been singled out for pass coverage contact during the early part of OTAs. We have heavily emphasized these CBA pass coverage rules in meetings, and coached them diligently on the practice field. It has also been our priority to include our veteran players, along with new Ravens who have practiced and played for other teams, in the process and use their input and ideas.

“Even with consistent and repeated teaching, these rules pose considerable adjustments for the young players. We have tried very hard to eliminate contact in pass coverage during OTAs, even so far as to pull players out of practice who struggle with these adjustments. I am confident we have done everything within our power and ability to practice within the rules, and we will continue to focus on preparing, teaching and practicing the right way.”

Newsome’s statement was mostly to vouch for Harbaugh.

“We are vigilant about practicing within the Collective Bargaining rules,” Newsome said. “I am. John and his assistants are. I attend every practice and then watch the practices again on video. I see how the coaching staff teaches, corrects and addresses issues immediately on the field. In meetings, I have watched John’s presensations to his players and assistants regarding how to properly practice and the pace of these sessions.

“We have players competing, including rookies and those fighting to make the team. Sometimes breaking old practice habits of these players, especially rookies, takes more repetitions. We’ll continue to be vigilant about this.”

All that’s well and good, if the Ravens are the only team in the league with rookies and players trying to make the team. Ultimately, the responsibility falls on the team, which now has less time to teach best practices to those kids.