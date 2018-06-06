Report: Shane Ray will need three months to rehab after more wrist surgery

Getty Images

Shane Ray will undergo a fourth surgery on his left wrist, via multiple tweets. The Broncos outside linebacker is expected to miss three months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That puts Ray’s availability for the start of the regular season in question.

Ray has had three previous surgeries on the wrist the past year. It began bothering him again late last week but is not a new injury.

A second medical opinion this week determined Ray needs a clean-up procedure related to complications from the initial surgery, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports. The Broncos, though, were encouraged by the news.

Ray missed eight games last season with the injury and made only 16 tackles and a sack.

The Broncos chose not to pick up the $9.23 million option on Ray’s contract for 2019. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.