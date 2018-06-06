Reuben Foster pleads no contest to weapons possession

AP

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster had domestic violence charges against him dropped last month after his ex-girlfriend recanted her allegations and Foster has now also resolved a weapons possession charge from the incident.

According to multiple reports, Foster entered a plea of no contest to that misdemeanor charge on Wednesday. As a result, Foster has been sentenced to 232 hours of community service and two years of probation, during which time Foster is not permitted to possess a gun.

That plea gives resolution to all of the legal charges that Foster faced this offseason. He was arrested for marijuana possession in Alabama before the February arrest, but that charge was dropped after Foster completed a diversion program.

Foster, who rejoined the 49ers after the domestic violence charges were dropped, could still face league discipline for violating the Personal Conduct Policy.