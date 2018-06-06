Richie Incognito back home, training in hopes of playing in 2018

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

Richie Incognito spent three days in a mental health facility last month after an incident at a Florida gym that involved him throwing weights at another man and telling police that he was being tracked by government agencies.

Incognito is now back home in Arizona and told John Wawrow of the Associated Press that he is training in hopes of continuing his NFL career in 2018. Incognito said he was retiring early in the offseason, but became a free agent when he was released by the Bills shortly before the incident in Florida.

In a text message to Wawrow, Incognito expressed thanks to former teammate Eric Wood for being a “bright shining light” when he was having a bad day and to Bills ownership for giving him a chance to continue his career.

He also wrote that he hopes to sign with a team that faces the Bills during the 2018 season so he can “come back up there and kick their ass” before closing the message with a smiley face emoji wearing sunglasses.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Richie Incognito back home, training in hopes of playing in 2018

  4. Dude has def got mental issues Bills saved your career then released u when u begged them to not sure why u would talk smack?

  6. If he plays 1 down, Buffalo should sue him for everything they can. WTH, oh my kidneys and liver are failing. I can’t play anymore, I might die. Soon as he is released and out of the looney bin, he wants the highest bidder to step forward. I was behind him when Buffalo gave him a second chance at life, now, he is just a total loser.

  7. Three whole days… and here I thought mental illness couldn’t be ‘cured’and I spent 4 years under care and I do follow up’s monthly… and he’s cured! Think of all the $$$ being blown on mental heath care and we all could of stopped care in 3 days!

    I wouldn’t touch him with a 10’ pole.

  9. I don’t get what his beef with the Bills is? They gave him a second chance after the bullying thing, gave him an opportunity to have multiple pro-bowl years in their run first scheme, and then released him when they had no obligation to. Sounds like Rich is still a little touched in the head. He should get help, not play football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!