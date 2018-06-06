Richie Incognito back home, training in hopes of playing in 2018

Getty Images

Richie Incognito spent three days in a mental health facility last month after an incident at a Florida gym that involved him throwing weights at another man and telling police that he was being tracked by government agencies.

Incognito is now back home in Arizona and told John Wawrow of the Associated Press that he is training in hopes of continuing his NFL career in 2018. Incognito said he was retiring early in the offseason, but became a free agent when he was released by the Bills shortly before the incident in Florida.

In a text message to Wawrow, Incognito expressed thanks to former teammate Eric Wood for being a “bright shining light” when he was having a bad day and to Bills ownership for giving him a chance to continue his career.

He also wrote that he hopes to sign with a team that faces the Bills during the 2018 season so he can “come back up there and kick their ass” before closing the message with a smiley face emoji wearing sunglasses.