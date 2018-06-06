Saints’ defensive coordinator says helmet rule comes down to how it’s officiated

Getty Images

The NFL is starting to offer some details about how the new rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact will be enforced, but until we actually see which plays the officials flag and which plays they let go, we probably won’t know exactly what this new rule means.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen says that the video the league has distributed to give examples of penalties under the new rule offers some insight, but a play can look significantly different on replay than it looks on the field.

“When you watch some of the clips at normal speed, I don’t necessarily think I can recognize that there’s a foul occurring,” Allen told Larry Holder of the Times-Picayune. “Then when you slow it down you can see that it is. The interesting thing is how you’re going to officiate it.”

Allen’s boss, Saints head coach Sean Payton, is on the NFL’s competition committee. And Allen says the new element of ejecting players for excessive hits with the helmet has been well-defined by that committee and can be understood by players, coaches and officials.

“[The ejection], that’s an easy one. That’s a clear, unabated path to whoever it is whether it’s the offensive or defensive player,” Allen said. “You lower your head with really in my mind no attempt to tackle a guy, you just use your head as a weapon, that’s an ejection.”

Of course, two different officials could look at the same play and disagree on whether a player is using his head as a weapon. And so there will be controversial calls on this new rule. There’s no way of avoiding that. The NFL just has to hope that the officials are consistent enough that it makes the game safer, and that fans can accept it.