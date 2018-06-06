Saints linebacker A.J. Klein expecting to be ready for training camp

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein had his 2017 season come to an early end with a sports hernia sustained in a game against the Atlanta Falcons in December.

The injury has continued to keep Klein limited throughout offseason workouts but he believes he’ll be ready to go for the start of training camp next month.

“I’m really close,” Klein said, via Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate. “I’m limited right now in OTAs, I’m out there doing team reps and individuals and everything. Right now, I think, for me, the most important thing is getting fully healthy and getting ready to hit the ground full-go when camp rolls around.”

Klein started 12 games for the Saints last season in his first year in New Orleans. He recorded 54 tackles, two sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble before the hernia ended his year.