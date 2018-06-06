Texans DL coach expects Jadeveon Clowney to be full strength for training camp

Getty Images

While Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney isn’t expected to be able to practice until training camp, at least one assistant coach expects him to be full strength once they get there.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver believes Clowney will be ready to go in late July when the team reports for the 2018 season.

“He feels really good,” Weaver said. “In talking to him this morning, he feels great. He’s building his strength back. His plan is obviously [to] be out there at training camp at full strength.

“He’s recently — and I’m talking about the past few weeks — it’s the best he’s felt. He’s very confident.”

Clowney had arthroscopic surgery on his knee after last season but had some issues in his recovery, per Weaver. It’s one of several surgeries Clowney has had to address injuries and issues with his knees over the last several years. He set a career-high with 9.5 sacks last season despite any pain he was dealing with in his knee.

Clowney is hoping to get a contract extension from the Texans this offseason and the team is optimistic a deal will get done as well.