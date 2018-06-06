Tim Lewis to coach Birmingham’s AAF team

Getty Images

The upstart Alliance of American Football is continuing to assemble coaching staffs as it builds toward an inaugural season that will start in eight months.

Tim Lewis, a former Packers player and longtime NFL defensive coach, has been hired as the head coach of Birmingham’s team, according to AL.com.

Lewis is the first AAF head coach who hasn’t previously served as a head coach. The AAF has previously hired Brad Childress in Atlanta, Mike Singletary in Memphis, Steve Spurrier in Orlando, Rick Neuheisel in Tempe, Dennis Erickson in Salt Lake City and Mike Martz in San Diego.

The 56-year-old Lewis has been an NFL defensive coordinator twice, with the Steelers and the Giants. He hasn’t been on an NFL staff the last two years.

The Birmingham team will play at Legion Field, where UAB plays its home games.