Vikings rookie defensive end Hercules Mata'afa tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Wednesday’s organized team activity, Tony Pauline of draftanalyst.com reports.

Mata’afa was injured during a kickoff drill.

The undrafted free agent from Washington State likely ends up on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Mata’afa made 121 tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles in 34 games in his career at Washington State.