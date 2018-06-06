Vikings running back Dalvin Cook cleared for team drills

Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook passed another threshold in his recovery from a torn ACL last season.

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Cook was cleared to return to team drills on Monday as the Vikings move through their final week of OTAs. He had been limited to individual drills and rehab work up until this point.

“I’ve been feeling good, but this week was another milestone in the rehab,” Cook said. “This was a milestone for me just to get back out there and get some things done.”

Cook had a tremendously promising start to his rookie season before being lost for the year in a Week 4 loss to Detroit. He rushed for 127 yards in his first game against the New Orleans Saints and combined for 169 yards from scrimmage in a Week 3 victory over Tampa Bay. However, Cook’s knee gave away when he tried to cut away from a closing Lions safety.

The Vikings have been encouraged by Cook’s recovery and expected him to be able to take part in some stuff during OTAs, but getting clearance to return to team work is another good sign.