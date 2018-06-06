Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots QB Tom Brady was making plenty of noise at practice.

A sports radio producer says he’s quitting his job because the Bills drafted Josh Allen.

Jets QB Sam Darnold celebrated his 21st birthday yesterday.

The Dolphins hope Charles Harris has a breakout year.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco likes what he sees of Michael Crabtree.

Joe Thomas thinks the Browns will win at least eight games.

Ryan Hewitt is hoping to find a role on the Bengals.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s absence from OTAs isn’t seen as an issue, at least not yet.

The Texans think they’re getting the J.J. Watt of old this year.

Colts DE Chris McCain is tweeting about his confusion after he was charged with misdemeanor battery. He maintains he’s innocent.

Cody Kessler has taken a twisting path to his job as Jaguars backup quarterback.

The Titans say they have two starting running backs.

Shane Ray is hoping a second opinion gives him better news on his injured wrist.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is the best running back in the NFL, according to Rams RB Todd Gurley.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen had an impressive 102 catches for 1,393 yards last season.

The Raiders lost their leading receiver last season when Michael Crabtree departed.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is said to be shockingly ahead of schedule.

What can the Cowboys expect from DT David Irving this season?

Giants TE Evan Engram is looking good at OTAs.

Washington WR Josh Doctson should take a step forward this season.

Bears coach Matt Nagy attended the funeral of a fallen Chicago firefighter.

Lions CB Darius Slay grades out well by PFF.

Here’s an odd stat about the two Packers-Bears games in 1980.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is back on the field for the first time since last year’s torn ACL.

The Falcons are currently $7.2 million under the salary cap.

Expect a big workload for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey.

Here’s a look at the fantasy prospects of some Buccaneers players.

Will Taysom Hill ever be the Saints’ starting quarterback?

Cardinals QB Sam Bradford will get more reps soon.

Will things get messy between the Rams and Aaron Donald?

Jimmy Garoppolo had a 96.2 passer rating in San Francisco last season.

Russell Wilson had more than twice as many rushing yards as any Seahawks running back last season.