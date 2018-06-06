Western Michigan’s Sam Beal filing to enter supplemental draft

Getty Images

Last week brought word that cornerback Adonis Alexander is trying to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft after being dismissed from Virginia Tech and teams looking for secondary help could have a couple of other options available to them as well.

Western Michigan coach Tim Lester told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that cornerback Sam Beal is filing to enter the draft. Beal is not eligible to play another year for the Broncos because he is short of the necessary academic credits.

“The bottom line is he was forced to make this decision,” Lester said. “His GPA isn’t bad. We did everything we could to try [to help him]. We made sure we did everything in his best interest. … He was a joy to coach. I wanted to coach him one more year. When it comes to talent and work ethic, he’s one of the best I’ve ever been around. I’m looking forward to watching him at the next level.”

Beal ranks highly on advance lists of the top cornerback prospects for the 2019 draft so he looks like a good bet to get picked when the league holds the annual supplemental draft. No date has been set at this point, but it is typically held in July.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant is also expected to file for entry into the draft. If a team selects one of the players, they will forfeit their selection in the same round of the 2019 draft. No player has been taken in a supplemental draft since the Rams took offensive lineman Isaiah Battle in the fifth round in 2015.