Ziggy Ansah doing a little, not saying much

AP

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah was able to do a few individual drills during the team’s mandatory minicamp, but he’s still not participating fully.

But good luck getting him to expound on that, or the current status of his contract talks, as the Lions discuss an extension for him. He’s already signed his franchise tender, meaning they have until July 16 to sign him to a long-term extension.

“No, I’m not thinking about it,” he said of his contract, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press.

Ansah has been limited by knee and ankle injuries in recent years, but bounced back with 12.0 sacks last year. That nine of those sacks came in three-sack bursts in three games is good, but the 29-year-old’s physical status makes it reasonable to wonder about the wisdom of a long-term deal.

Asked if he was taking it easy this week because of the knee, Ansah replied: “I’m just adhering to what the medical staff and the coaches are asking of me.”

He also wouldn’t say whether he anticipates practicing fully once training camp opens in July. At least by then, he’ll have clarity on his contract situation, whether it’s a bigger deal or the one-year, $17.143 million franchise tag.