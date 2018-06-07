58 percent of voters says anthem protesters aren’t unpatriotic

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
The NFL has chosen to listen only to those fans who believe protesting during the national anthem isn’t patriotic. Plenty of fans, inexplicably ignored by the NFL, disagree.

According to a new Quinnipiac poll, 58 percent of American voters believe NFL players who protest during the anthem are not unpatriotic. Another 35 percent of American voters believe that they are.

On a separate question, American voters also believe by a 53-43 margin that professional athletes have to right to protest while at work.

That said, deep divisions exist based on party and racial lines.

For example, Democrats support the right to protest via an 82-16 margin. Republicans say there is no right to protest, by a nearly identical split of 81-16.

African-American voters support the right to protest, 85-11. Hispanic voters agree, with a 67-28 margin. White voters believe players don’t have the right to protest, via a narrower gap of 53-43.

And while all American voters support the NFL’s new anthem policy (51-42), all American voters oppose fining teams if players on the field fail to stand for the anthem, by a 51-44 margin.

None of this is surprising, but it underscores the fact that the NFL, for whatever reason, has opted to listen to only one side, with Steelers owner Art Rooney recently claiming that the “vast majority of our fans” oppose players protesting during the anthem.

The NFL’s own secret research contradicted this, and the new Quinnipiac poll does, too. And if the NFL plans to continue to heed only one segment of the fan base while ignoring those who feel differently, those fans eventually may vote with their eyes, ears, and wallets.

53 responses to “58 percent of voters says anthem protesters aren’t unpatriotic

  1. Fake news and 100% BS poll. They are the most unpatriotic people in the USofA. Who was polled? Only the large city inhabitants? Who voted for Hilary? Who hate cops? Not 1 single person I know was polled in this. Non-scentific poll.

  2. Glad I know what “American voters” think. Now show me a poll of what the football fans that essentially have skin in the game in regards to their decision to watch or not. Otherwise, it’s like asking me for my opinion on major league baseball – completely irrelevant.

    (You actually don’t need to, the NFL obviously has this data and reacted accordingly).

  3. It says 58% of American Voters. Not 58% of American NFL Fans. Believe it or not, not all voters are NFL fans. The poll is skewed.

  9. On a separate question, American voters also believe by a 53-43 margin that professional athletes have to right to protest while at work.

    A lot of dumb voters out there apparently. When you are on the company clock you’re supposed to work. Anybody wanting to protest can expect a shovel upside the head as a wake up call to get back to work.

  11. Stop already!! No more polls – to each their own, both ways. Players want to kneel, let them kneel. Owners who don’t want to hire players that kneel shouldn’t have to. It’ll all even itself out… Things have a way of doing that.

  12. cabosan1978 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:27 pm
    —————————

    Did you ask everyone you know? 😀 😀 😀

  14. Why do all the supporters of the “Draft Dodger-in-Chief” have so much time during the workday to post comments on this website?

  17. Only the sheeple that follow “dear leader” blindly, are bothered by the protest. Most people believe in freedom of speech and expression.

  18. Let us all remember….this all started when Kapernick was benched; he sat. The second game of his benching he knelt and his benching became a social justice movement.

  20. marcsasharc says:

    ————————————–
    I did – nobody was polled except this one guy who voted for Hillary and doesnt watch football and hates cops.

  24. How about some articles about why the athletes are protesting/kneeling? And articles about what these athletes are doing in addition to kneeling because kneeling and all of the anthem rules are obfuscating the real issues. What tangible things are these athletes doing that will lead to change?

  25. I don’t protest at work, then again my employer doesn’t require me to show my patriotism.

  26. waynefontesismyfather says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    On a separate question, American voters also believe by a 53-43 margin that professional athletes have to right to protest while at work.

    A lot of dumb voters out there apparently. When you are on the company clock you’re supposed to work. Anybody wanting to protest can expect a shovel upside the head as a wake up call to get back to work.

    ——————

    Stop confusing our work place with theirs. This whole thing is the result of 32 stubborn billionaires that don’t want to give up pennies to save millions by avoiding this horrible PR.

  27. This is from the same polling company that had Hillary Clinton winning the presidency.

    The drop in viewership is the only poll you need to know.

  30. cabosan1978 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:27 pm
    —————
    Someone has been programmed pretty good by their daddy Trump. It’s a free country, love it or leave it whiny pants. Why dont you swim back to Europe with an angry white man under each arm??? signed–a normal white male American who is not frightened of other people speaking up about police brutality and using a kneel down to drive the conversation.

    It really does make me wonder if these folks realize who dumb they are using the same tired talking points they (and we) heard from a tiny few sources.

  31. American voters? What does that even mean? Are these ‘Americans’ legal and are they actually registered to vote?

    A more credible poll is of of actual registered voters. But you got upset for being called out on your last post citing polls of non-voters so you felt compelled to post this using ‘American voters’.

  32. Silly polls.

    The first one is subjective, and not really to the point. I don’t consider those who protest to be “unpatriotic,” I just think its the wrong time and place for a protest.

    The second poll asks a question that is not a matter of perspective. There is actually a correct answer: they don’t have a legal right to protest during the anthem.

  35. So funny seeing people say they dont believe the poll. Because they were wrong about Hillary? Pundits were wrong about Hillary. The polls said Hillary would win the popular vote by a margin of 2% to 5%, and she won the popular vote by 3%. She still lost which has nothing to do with the science of polling. The gap in this info is whether the people polled were nfl fans.

  36. Oh joy… tons of comments from butthurt folks who promised to leave the game months ago.

  37. If you can’t find a poll to support your argument / position you’re not looking very hard and if you can’t massage the numbers in your favor I have a bridge to sell you…

    The polling industry is a joke!

  38. richndc says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    cabosan1978 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:27 pm
    —————
    Someone has been programmed pretty good by their daddy Trump. It’s a free country, love it or leave it whiny pants. Why dont you swim back to Europe with an angry white man under each arm??? signed–a normal white male American who is not frightened of other people speaking up about police brutality and using a kneel down to drive the conversation.

    ______________________________________________________________________

    You do understand that Republicans AND Democrats push the same talking points, right? I love how people from both sides of this fail to realize that EACH side is doing the same thing. The only difference is the opinion. The same low, shady tactics are used by both sides. BOTH Democrats and Republicans are just as much a cancer to our society as the other.

    It makes me wonder how dumb people like you really are in your ignorance about what is really going on right in front of your eyes but fail to actually see the real problem simply because you agree with one side over the other.

    Wake up everybody!

  39. Kneeling for the anthem does absolutely nothing for the causes these so called protestors claim to be championing. Maybe they should get out into their respective community it is and make a genuine effort to impact people’s lives.

  40. metalup666 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    “These must be the same polls that had Hillary winning the election”

    Didn’t she win the popular vote? Asking for a friend.
    ***************************************************************************
    A little civics lessson: We elect our President and Vice-President in this Republic by a system called the electorial college. We aren’t a democracy.
    There, fixed that for you.

  41. richndc says:

    _____________________________
    I actually voted for Obama on the first go round but when i saw all of the looting and rioting that Obama couldnt reel in – i thought the guy couldnt handle the job and switched over to Republican. Democrats are a scary bunch. They dont really like illegal immigrants – they just like illegal immigrants money.

  42. Forced patriotism is called fascism. If you’re against protest you’re basically the most unpatriotic that an American can be.

  43. The 58% (of voters) quotient doesn’t bode well for chances that Trump will serve out a full term. BS like this anthem game he’s playing is his entire strategy. His base isn’t big enough to support this level of stupidity forever.

  44. And the anthem zealots still have not articulated any reason for being personally offended by the protest. They’ve certainly never said that they are offended by people milling around stadium concourses during the anthem.

    Most of these closet bigots have adopted the “no workplace protest” mantra. Why do they care what someone else does at that person’s workplace? What possible business is it of theirs what goes on in any workplace other than their own?

  45. metalup666 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    “These must be the same polls that had Hillary winning the election”

    ——————

    That’s what they say. She still lost the election, though. Welcome to the Republic.

  46. If you are disrespectful enough to kneel during our national anthem to protest ANY subject… you are unpatriotic! Period!!!

    Next dumb statement anyone?

    __________

    Bahahahahahaaaaa!!! You sound like a CHILD throwing a tantrum. Not a single person that Joe Blow knows was interviewed…INVALID POLL!!! SMDH…mf’er is your legal name “Census Bureau”?? FOH…you know like 6 ppl total and they are all your relatives frm the trailer farm.

  51. @wartface:

    The president handled your request for “dumb” statements when he called POW McCain a loser and disrespected gold star families.

    These are not the actions/statements of a patriot, let alone President of the United States.

    PERIOD.

  52. This entire article is flawed, as the NFL owners care only about the segment of the population that are football fans. Florio uses irrelevant data to dispute Rooney’s comments and then lamely references the NFL’s internal data that isn’t out for public consumption. Rooney states that the majority of the NFL fan’s are against the protests, he is an owner and has access to their internal data. Florio does a false equation of the general population to dispute this because his result aligns with his opinion. Point out one objective and unbiased article published by Florio on this subject, wherein he isn’t manipulating the information to support his opinion. But for the sake of argument you take the general population polling results – 58% of American voters are against the protests (more than half) and 35% support them (about a third); presumably 7% don’t care, have an opinion or are swayed by this subject. By default those 7 percent go into the basket of not hurting the NFL for taking action against the protests, so now that is 65% of voters who won’t potentially walk away from your business versus 35% that MIGHT. Well any business person is going to have a pretty easy decision based on those number.

  53. metalup666 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    “These must be the same polls that had Hillary winning the election”

    ———

    Yeah and the Pats rolled up more yards in last season’s SB. So what?

