A theory emerges on T.O.’s decision to skip Canton

It’s not entirely clear why receiver Terrell Owens won’t be participating in the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. One person with knowledge of how the ceremony works has offered a theory.

For the Hall of Famer, induction weekend can be an expensive proposition, with travel and lodging for multiple family members and friends, and the cost of a party commemorating the honor. As one source explained it, most Hall of Famers get financial support from the team with which they are most associated, or possibly from a sponsor.

Given that Owens played for so many teams — and routinely nuked the bridge back to each one — it’s possible that Owens realized during his initial visit to Canton that: (1) Hall of Fame weekend won’t be cheap; and (2) the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, and/or Bengals won’t be chipping in to cover the tab.

If Owens can instead persuade another network to televise an induction party, at which Owens would deliver his speech, the network would foot the bill for the event. And Owens would have a one-man Hall of Fame party that potentially will upstage the official enshrinement of Owens and seven others.