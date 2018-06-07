AAF, XFL explore putting team in St. Louis

Getty Images

The other city that lost an NFL team to L.A. could be getting a team in a new league.

Via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, both the Alliance of American Football and the XFL have contacted the Rams’ former home “to explore availability and interest.”

Per the report, a third, yet-unnamed league has approached St. Louis. It’s a group of former NFL players hoping to build ownership groups in various different markets.

New XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said earlier this week on #PFTPM that roughly 30 cities are under consideration for teams in the league that launches in 2020. The AAF has identified seven of its eight inaugural cities, including San Diego; co-founder Charlie Ebersol said on #PFTPM that the AAF already has decided on the eighth city.

St. Louis officials had put together a large package of public money aimed at keeping the Rams in town. Owner Stan Kroenke, however, opted to self-fund a multi-billion-dollar complex that will host both the Rams and the Chargers.