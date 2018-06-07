Adonis Alexander officially enters NFL Supplement Draft

Getty Images

Adonis Alexander officially entered the NFL Supplemental Draft, agent Andy Ross tweeted.

The Virginia Tech cornerback will hold his Pro Day on June 20 in anticipation of the July 11 supplemental draft.

The Hokies recently dismissed Alexander for academic reasons. He played three seasons at Virginia Tech, making 125 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, seven interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

The last player selected in the supplemental draft was offensive tackle Isaiah Battle in 2015 when the Rams made him a fifth-round pick.