Alex Guerrero: Julian Edelman PED suspension is “disappointing”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2018, 6:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

When news broke that Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, there was an immediate focus on Alex Guerrero, the trainer who is best known for his work with Tom Brady but also works with Edelman. Boston media have already portrayed the Edelman suspension as a sign that Bill Belichick is right to distance the team from Guerrero.

Now Guerrero seems to be distancing himself from Edelman.

Guerrero released a statement saying he is disappointed by Edelman’s suspension and doesn’t condone using banned substances.

“I’ve known Julian since his rookie year and he is a phenomenal athlete who takes his training seriously—it’s disappointing to hear today’s news,” Guerrero said. “Elite athletes sometimes work with multiple coaches and health professionals as part of their training. Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible, and just plain wrong.”

Is Guerrero suggesting that Edelman got a banned substance from one of the other “coaches and health professionals” he works with? Perhaps. But Guerrero is definitely saying that he should bear no blame for Edelman’s suspension.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Alex Guerrero: Julian Edelman PED suspension is “disappointing”

  3. Guerrero seems like an earthy crazy hippie type to me
    I don’t think he’s pushing steroids. Toms physique certainly doesn’t suggest PEDs. To put it nicely.

  4. Doesn’t it mean since he is going to be suspended that it’s a second failed test or is that just drugs?

  5. “Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients.”

    Hmmm, this doesn’t even sound like an outright denial. PEDs aren’t necessarily illegal, just banned by the league. And words like natural, holistic, and appropriate are intentionally vague. “We do not utilize PEDs or substances banned by the NFL with any of our clients currently employed by the NFL” would have been an outright denial. Sounds fishy!

  7. Pretty basic question to Edelman – Did the PED come from TB12 or from a New England Patriots team employee or from elsewhere? Julian Edelman is not just another player, he is Tom Brady’s #1 receiver and despite how Coach Belichick will try to deflect it as a non-issue, his PED suspension is a really big embarrassment for the Patriots organization.

  12. I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt, neither he or his clients have ever been linked to PED’s. Pretty dumb on JE’s part, though. I’m sure Tommy is not happy, either.

  14. Here’s the thing: I am all-in on what I know of Guerrero’s dietary beliefs. I don’t necessarily subscribe to all of them (if I had Brady’s money and was in his line of work I probably would), but I agree wholeheartedly that most food made available to us is garbage, and we should be eating clean, unprocessed, organic, non-GMO foods, and eating hormone and antibiotic-free meats whenever possible. Concussion water…ehhh, swing and a miss. But I certainly don’t think he’s a witch doctor. And I don’t think we can go after him yet about this issue with Edelman. Every man deserves to be taken on his gentleman’s word, so if Geurrero says he isn’t the guy to blame, it’s wrong of us as fellow men to say “you’re a liar.” I don’t get the impression he ever tried to scam anyone, cancer patients included. Could he have steered them wrong? Possibly. But then again, he didn’t GIVE anyone cancer, he just offers a holistic treatment approach as opposed to chemotherapy and other traditional treatments. That’s not wrong or evil. There’s no telling if they would have survived regardless. I’m not defending him because he’s Brady’s guy or anything, but more to illustrate that we, as a society, are way too trusting of Western Medicine. Without rehashing the whole thing, my lady has been battling through benzodiazepine withdrawal for almost three years just trying to wean off of a prescription that ultimately was doing her more harm than good. We get taught to trust doctors implicitly, but as an adult, I know some doctors, and some of them I wouldn’t trust to bring me back the right % milk from the store. They’re obviously intelligent and can retain complex information, but they only know what they’re taught, and a lot of it isn’t right, or at least not the only way. So I just shudder when I see general society have this unquestioning attitude towards them, when they didn’t have a clue how to help my gal, and most just doubted her and tried to tell her she had lupus, or Crohn’s disease, or the flippin’ bubonic plague, and didn’t listen as she literally told them why she was having crazy symptoms. And integrated medicine was what helped her. Cannabis extracts made eating and sleeping possible, during this illness caused by…guess who? DOCTORS. They aren’t evil or anything, but misguided and parochial thinkers.

    So I say all that to say: don’t automatically dismiss the unconventional. Oftentimes the conventional majority aren’t necessarily right.

  17. Harder to lie about PED’s. No phone to destroy, no tapes to destroy. But the commish should still take their 1st rounder again. Not because the foul was egregious but because it’s fun to watch this fan base get sandy and cry.

  18. tbisgod says:
    June 7, 2018 at 6:56 pm
    I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt, neither he or his clients have ever been linked to PED’s. Pretty dumb on JE’s part, though. I’m sure Tommy is not happy, either.

    ——————
    I agree. Guerrero’s methods are about preventing injury from happening in the first place. What Edelman (allegedly) did was something to heal an injury that had already happened. I think that came from somewhere else.

  19. He should have just beat up his girlfriend and got arrested for pot and firearms. That is acceptable.

  21. 1) why does everyone instantly assume the test is 100% accurate
    2) he is certainly not the only person ever to have tested positive- every team has someone or multiple people who have tested positive
    3) get some new material- this cheater crap y’all keep comin with shows you are not very intelligent or original
    filming 15 feet closer than allowed- wow major cheating
    deflating footballs?- are y’all even serious- that was the witchyest witch hunt since the salem days- nothing- not-one thing was ever proven, “more likely than not”? jeez y’all are grasping at some straws, fine to hate the team, but at least use your bloody brains- jiminy crickets the lack of intelligence is just incredulous- please watch the movie idiocracy, it seems more like a documentary than a comedy

  22. bert1913 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 6:44 pm
    cheaters cheat….that’s why their called cheaters #deflategate

    Crybabies cry on the internet when the team they root for sucks

    That’s why they are called crybabies.

  23. That’s to bad. Was looking forward to seeing him get CLOCKED going across the middle against the Jags week 2. Oh well Chris Hogan stock up on some Tylenol. Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

  25. One thing i like about belichick and that is when a player lies like Brady did or gets caught like ninkovich and edelman did he will never take the heat for them. He expects them to be professionals and when they aren’t it’s on them. Except of course when BELICHICK GETS CAUGHT

  26. shadywarrior says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:01 pm
    Here’s the thing: I am all-in on what I know of Guerrero’s dietary beliefs. I don’t necessarily subscribe to all of them (if I had Brady’s money and was in his line of work I probably would), but I agree wholeheartedly that most food made available to us is garbage, and we should be eating clean, unprocessed, organic, non-GMO foods, and eating hormone and antibiotic-free meats whenever possible. Concussion water…ehhh, swing and a miss. But I certainly don’t think he’s a witch doctor. And I don’t think we can go after him yet about this issue with Edelman. Every man deserves to be taken on his gentleman’s word, so if Geurrero says he isn’t the guy to blame, it’s wrong of us as fellow men to say “you’re a liar.” I don’t get the impression he ever tried to scam anyone, cancer patients included. Could he have steered them wrong? Possibly. But then again, he didn’t GIVE anyone cancer, he just offers a holistic treatment approach as opposed to chemotherapy and other traditional treatments. That’s not wrong or evil. There’s no telling if they would have survived regardless. I’m not defending him because he’s Brady’s guy or anything, but more to illustrate that we, as a society, are way too trusting of Western Medicine. Without rehashing the whole thing, my lady has been battling through benzodiazepine withdrawal for almost three years just trying to wean off of a prescription that ultimately was doing her more harm than good. We get taught to trust doctors implicitly, but as an adult, I know some doctors, and some of them I wouldn’t trust to bring me back the right % milk from the store. They’re obviously intelligent and can retain complex information, but they only know what they’re taught, and a lot of it isn’t right, or at least not the only way. So I just shudder when I see general society have this unquestioning attitude towards them, when they didn’t have a clue how to help my gal, and most just doubted her and tried to tell her she had lupus, or Crohn’s disease, or the flippin’ bubonic plague, and didn’t listen as she literally told them why she was having crazy symptoms. And integrated medicine was what helped her. Cannabis extracts made eating and sleeping possible, during this illness caused by…guess who? DOCTORS. They aren’t evil or anything, but misguided and parochial thinkers.

    So I say all that to say: don’t automatically dismiss the unconventional. Oftentimes the conventional majority aren’t necessarily right.

    Tommy, that you?

  27. gwar4u says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:14 pm
    That’s to bad. Was looking forward to seeing him get CLOCKED going across the middle against the Jags week 2. Oh well Chris Hogan stock up on some Tylenol. Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    Like they “clocked” Amendola going across the middle on 3rd and 18. Or when they “clocked” him in the back of the end zone?
    Oh wait, they didn’t
    Buahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahha

  28. sbchamps3233 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:05 pm
    Harder to lie about PED’s. No phone to destroy, no tapes to destroy. But the commish should still take their 1st rounder again. Not because the foul was egregious but because it’s fun to watch this fan base get sandy and cry.

    —————-
    The years have been painful huh?

  30. I love hearing fans of teams when a player on the team they root for says. “Everyone is on something!” Maybe but this time your guy got caught. Next time when it’s someone else from another team then you can hammer on them. But for now pats fans have to eat the humble pie and deal with it.

  32. Ron Jull says:
    June 7, 2018 at 6:56 pm
    Only disappointing because he got caught. Right Patriots?
    ———————-
    Listen to you guys all dwelling on the Patriots. This is not about the Patriots thats just the rented space talking. Hundreds of players have been caught doing this stuff accross the league I do not believe there is a single team that has not had it happen. In all those cases the player deserved to be punished for it and no one should be thinking that any more or any less based on what team they play for. Edelman is no different. So what if he plays for my home team. He still should pay the price just like everyone else.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!