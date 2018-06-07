Bears make roster moves, including signing Josh Woods

Getty Images

The Bears made official the signing of linebacker Kasim Edebali, which was reported earlier Thursday. They also signed linebacker Josh Woods.

Chicago waived defensive back Tyrin Holloway and wide receiver Shaq Roland in corresponding moves.

Woods tried out during the Bears’ three-day minicamp this week. The Maryland product started nine games at safety last season, making 62 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Holloway played at Western Illinois after transferring from Liberty. He made 21 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Roland began his collegiate career at South Carolina before transferring at West Georgia. He caught 55 passes for 722 yards with six touchdowns in his final collegiate season.