Bears sign Kasim Edebali

Linebacker Kasim Edebali spent time with four different teams during the 2017 season and he’s now landed a job for the first time in 2018.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edebali has signed with the Bears. The move reunites Edebali with Bears General Manager Ryan Pace, who was in the Saints organization when Edebali signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Edebali spent three seasons with the Saints, played in every game and recorded eight sacks. He signed with the Broncos last offseason and played nine games before being waived in November. He was claimed by the Lions and saw action in four games for Detroit, but was waived again in December. He signed with the Rams and ultimately ended the year back with the Saints.

Edebali didn’t see action with either of those teams and will now try to work his way into the mix off the edge as the Bears try to flesh out their pass rushing group this season.