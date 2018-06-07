Browns close to extension with running back Duke Johnson

Getty Images

The Browns bought in bulk at running back this offseason, but made a commitment to one of their own as well.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Browns are close to an extension with running back Duke Johnson.

The Browns also signed veteran Carlos Hyde and used a second-round pick on Nick Chubb, but keeping Johnson was still a priority for them.

Johnson was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

He only had 82 carries last year, but he had 74 catches for 693 yards and three touchdowns, and presents a valuable complement to Hyde (and perhaps eventually Chubb).