Browns, Duke Johnson agree on three-year extension

Word on Thursday that the Browns and running back Duke Johnson were close to finishing a contract extension proved to be correct.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two sides have agreed to terms on a three-year extension. Johnson was set to play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2018.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $15.6 million with a $5 million signing bonus for Johnson. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com adds that there is $7.74 million in guaranteed money overall.

Johnson has not missed a game since being drafted in the third round in 2015 and has established himself as a productive pass catcher out of the backfield. Johnson caught 74 passes last season and has 188 catches for 1,741 yards over his first three seasons.

Carlos Hyde and 2018 second-round pick Nick Chubb join Johnson in the Cleveland backfield this season and he’ll likely be partnered with Chubb for a few more years if all goes according to plan.