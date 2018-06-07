Bucs may be embracing run-pass option

Getty Images

The Buccaneers hope to pump up both sides of the ball. On offense, it sounds like they’ll be embracing the trend that the Eagles rode to a championship.

The run-pass option.

“I think everybody in the league is probably going to do more of it this year,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said in response to the question of whether his team will be doing more of it in 2018. “The success that Philly had, it’s a copycat league.”

He’s right, and the real challenge will be to come up with a way to defend it. Five years ago, the read-option was all the rage, until defenses figured out how to shut it down.

If defenses can’t figure out how to shut down the run-pass option, everyone will be doing it, sooner than later.